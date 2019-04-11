|
Myra Walker Pawlowski, 91, passed Friday, April 5,2019. She was the daughter of William Talbert and Sarah Jane Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Fred Pawlowski, Sr.; four siblings: Evelyn W. Maddox, Marshall T. Walker, Lois W. Roper, and Wilma W. Edwards. Survivors include her children: Fred (LeAnne), William (Troyce Ann), and Rick (Ava); five grandchildren; two great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the staff of Hampton House Personal Care Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for their loving care and support. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UGA Catholic Center.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Catholic Center at UGA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM prior to the service. Mass begins at 1:00 PM.
Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.www.battsbridges.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 11, 2019