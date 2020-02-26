Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
Athens, GA
Nancy A. Cox Obituary
1941 - 2020 Nancy Adell Cox, 79 Of Athens began her eternal journal Friday, February 21, 2020.

Nancy leaves cherish memories to her loving daughters, Phyllis (Mack) Sheats, Miriam Cox, Lillian (James) Hemphill, Angela (Perry) Ford, Cynthia Cox and Hamp Cox Jr., the father of her daughters; grandchildren; Rivington (Velma), Jr., Sabrina (Leco), LaTasha, Quiana (Toma), Lashandra (Kevin) and Nancy Nicole; great-grandchildren, Rivington (Tre), LaNya, Mattison, Matthew, Stacy, Jazlyn, Tavon, Konlin, Kaitlyn, and coming soon Davis Lamar; sisters, Margaret Davis and Harriette Dunn; brother, Garland (Tommy) Bradford and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church, Athens. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Wednesday, February 26th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
