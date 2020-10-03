Nancy Caroline Burks Kethley, 81, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. She was born February 7, 1939 at Emory hospital in Decatur, GA to Henry Blair Burks and Nancy Carolyn Wallace Burks. Mrs. Kethley, after graduating from Decatur High School in Decatur, GA, she attended Mercer University in Macon, GA where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority. On June 2, 1962, the First Baptist Church of Decatur celebrated the marriage of Caroline to Thomas William "Bill" Kethley, Jr. (high school sweethearts). They shared almost fifty-three years of marriage before his March 2015 death.
She was a devoted member and officer of the National Society Colonial Dames of the 17th Century Thomas Miller Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Colonists Bartram Trail Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Elijah Clarke Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy Laura Rutherford Chapter #88, and National Society Southern Dames of America Virginia Society.
Not only did Caroline possess a strong faith, she lived it. The love of Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior could be seen by those in close association with her. The power of prayer was utmost in her life. It was an honor to be included on her daily prayer list. You never left her home or ended a phone conversation without hearing her say "I love you." Until health deemed otherwise, she was an active member of Green Acres Baptist Church and its Truth-seekers Sunday School Class in Athens, GA. She will be eternally missed by those who were blessed by her unconditional love.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, step-mother Katherine Morrison Burks, father-in-law and mother-in-law Professor Thomas William Kethley Sr, and Jane Moore Kethley, brother-in-law Dr. John Bryan Kethley, and son-in-law Duane Bentley Brownlow. She is survived by her greatest treasures (the four children): Thomas William Kethley lll, James Blair Kethley (wife Sheila Odom Kethley), Nancy Caroline Kethley Brownlow, and John Read Kethley. She is survived by the grandchildren who affectionately called her "Me-maw": Rebecca Ide (Jeremy), Consualo Ptacek (Chris), Drake Funderburk (Nastassia), Ansley Kethley, Blair Kethley and Jocelyn Kethley. One infant great grandson survives. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Dorothy Kethley Allen and Judith Kethley Hudgens; nephew Randolph Preston Shaw (Christine) and niece Julia Shaw Misenhimer as well as several great nephews and nieces. Countless friends, whom she dearly loved, will forever miss her jolly chuckle.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 AM Athens Memory Gardens located 5195 Lexington Road Athens, GA 30605. The Kethley Family has entrusted Lord and Stephens East to handle the arrangements 706-546-1587.
Instead of flowers, those desiring to make a memorial gift are asked to make a donation/s to
Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association Inc. (GSDAA)
Attn Bentley Brownlow Memorial
PO Box 76, Cave Spring, GA 30124
Athens Area Humane Society
1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677
Full Obituary available at https://www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Caroline-Kethley
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.