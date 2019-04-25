|
Nancy Lee Faust, 55, of Winterville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
A viewing will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 12-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jones Funeral Chapel.
Survivors include her son, Joshua Willoughby; sisters, Leila Haney, Gloria Armstrong, and Kathryn Parrott; brothers, William Faust and Andrew Faust; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2019