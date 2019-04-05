Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Nancy Lee Hugges


Nancy Lee Hugges Obituary
Nancy L. Hugges, age 81, of Athens, GA passed March 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, and visitation with the family 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: husband, Frazier Hugges; sons, Rickey Smith and Dennis (Holly) Smith; one grandson, Mandrell (Brenda) Smith; one great granddaughter; siblings, Beatrice Cross, Evelyn Craig, Ilean Foster, Mary Bell Haynes, Mary Walker, Scott Oglesby, Dilcy Curry, Nettie Grant, Betty Gray, Johnny Oglesby, Julia Tillman and O'vellia Smith.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
