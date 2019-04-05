|
Nancy L. Hugges, age 81, of Athens, GA passed March 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, and visitation with the family 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: husband, Frazier Hugges; sons, Rickey Smith and Dennis (Holly) Smith; one grandson, Mandrell (Brenda) Smith; one great granddaughter; siblings, Beatrice Cross, Evelyn Craig, Ilean Foster, Mary Bell Haynes, Mary Walker, Scott Oglesby, Dilcy Curry, Nettie Grant, Betty Gray, Johnny Oglesby, Julia Tillman and O'vellia Smith.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2019