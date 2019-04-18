|
Nancy Louise Casper, 62, of Winder, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Nancy was born in Madison County to the late Henry David Herring Sr., and Bertie Lou Patat Herring. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Bobby Chance Casper, and siblings, Joe Clyde Guest, James Guest, Pete Guest, David Herring, Jerry Guest, Tom Guest, and Brenda Herring. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Casper, children, Matthew and Lana Casper, grandchildren, Brenna and Kinley Casper, siblings, Ed Guest, Stanley Guest, and Beatrice Guest, along with numerous extended family.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019