Nancy "Gail" Shedd Williams, beloved mother, sister and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 71.Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Dud and Blanche Shedd. Gail enjoyed cooking, trying new recipes, trips to the mountains and most importantly, spending time with her grandsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, James Williams; brothers, Billy, Ronald and Bobby Shedd; brother-in-law, Dennis Langford and sister-in-law, Pat Shedd.Survivors include her daughters, Danielle Williams and Nicole Kempf (Michael); grandsons, Christopher and Bryant Kempf; sister, Martha Ann Langford; brother, Raymond Shedd (Rhonda); sister-in-laws, Shirley Shedd Gordon and Nell Shedd and numerous nieces and nephews.Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.