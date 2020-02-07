Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Tartak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan H. "Nate" Tartak


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan H. "Nate" Tartak Obituary
1928 - 2020 Athens - Nathan "Nate" H. Tartak, 91, died in Athens, Ga., on February 3, 2020.

Mr. Tartak was born in New York and lived in Miami, Coral Gables and Jupiter, Fla. before moving to Athens. Mr. Tartak, a long-time pharmacist and dedicated volunteer for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic Learning, the Botanical Garden, Gem Museum in Franklin, N.C., and various hospitals. He enjoyed golf, gardening, Kiwanis Club, and Silver Sneakers.

Mr. Tartak is preceded in death by Barbara Tartak, wife of 56 years.

Survivors include children: Lee Tartak (Gail Shevick) and Laura Tartak (Ted Bazemore); and brother, Herbert Tartak.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -