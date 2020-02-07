|
1928 - 2020 Athens - Nathan "Nate" H. Tartak, 91, died in Athens, Ga., on February 3, 2020.
Mr. Tartak was born in New York and lived in Miami, Coral Gables and Jupiter, Fla. before moving to Athens. Mr. Tartak, a long-time pharmacist and dedicated volunteer for Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic Learning, the Botanical Garden, Gem Museum in Franklin, N.C., and various hospitals. He enjoyed golf, gardening, Kiwanis Club, and Silver Sneakers.
Mr. Tartak is preceded in death by Barbara Tartak, wife of 56 years.
Survivors include children: Lee Tartak (Gail Shevick) and Laura Tartak (Ted Bazemore); and brother, Herbert Tartak.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020