Nathaniel Latimer
1937 - 2020
Nathaniel Latimer was born to the late Mr. Robert and Sweetie Latimer. He departed this earthly life on August 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Mrs. Charline McCommons Latimer, a sister, and a great grandson. Nathaniel was a hardworking man that was employed by the University of Georgia for many years where he retired. He will be greatly missed, but a man like him you will never forget.

He is survived by his children, Betty Mitchell, Karen (Ronald) Taylor, Bobby (Edna) Latimer, David (Melissa) Walter; step children, Lucy McCommons, Eddie (Sharon) McCommons; grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, 1 brother in law Roosevelt McCommons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. from Harmonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Watts, Union Point is in charge of arrangements



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
