Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Lying in State
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's CME Church
Elberton, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's CME Church
Elberton, GA
View Map
Nelcena J. Tharps


1921 - 2019
Nelcena J. Tharps Obituary
1921 - 2019 Mrs. Nelcena J. Tharps, 98, of Elberton, died December 11, 2019.

The funeral service will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary's CME Church in Elberton. Interment in Green Lawn Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church 1 hour prior to the service.

Survivors include her daughter, Theodosia Edwards; grandchildren, Alvia N. Edwards, Theodore Collier and Henry Johnson; devoted nephew, Mack Geter; caretaker, Mary Bowan; 2 great grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
