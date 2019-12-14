|
|
1921 - 2019 Mrs. Nelcena J. Tharps, 98, of Elberton, died December 11, 2019.
The funeral service will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary's CME Church in Elberton. Interment in Green Lawn Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church 1 hour prior to the service.
Survivors include her daughter, Theodosia Edwards; grandchildren, Alvia N. Edwards, Theodore Collier and Henry Johnson; devoted nephew, Mack Geter; caretaker, Mary Bowan; 2 great grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 14, 2019