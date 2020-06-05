Nell Russell
1930 - 2020
Nell Russell, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 89.She was a daughter of the late Excelle Moorehead and Ruby Bell Thurmond Moorehead. Mrs. Russell worked for over 30 years at Elberton Manufacturing Company and for more than 10 years as a Greeter at Publix. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil B. Russell,her son, Richard S. Emerson and brother, James Excelle Moorehead.Survivors include her daughter, Nancy E. Ingram and her husband, Keith; one sister, AliceMoorehead Beard; three grandchildren, Zack Emerson, Bonnie Emerson, Zack Ingram and his wife, Lauren; numerous beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, private graveside services will be held.Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
