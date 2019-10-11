Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Shoals High School Auditorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Ballard


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Ballard Obituary
1944 - 2019 Ms. Nellie Ballard, one of Jehovah's Witnesses, age 75, of Athens, Georgia passed on October 1, 2019.

Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Ballard, Patricia Barnett, Glenda Mosley, Tonia Lumpkin; brothers, Marvin Ballard, Willie James Ballard; sister Ethel Akins; 24 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and other

relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the Cedar Shoals High School Auditorium.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now