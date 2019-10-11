|
|
1944 - 2019 Ms. Nellie Ballard, one of Jehovah's Witnesses, age 75, of Athens, Georgia passed on October 1, 2019.
Survivors include her daughters, Cynthia Ballard, Patricia Barnett, Glenda Mosley, Tonia Lumpkin; brothers, Marvin Ballard, Willie James Ballard; sister Ethel Akins; 24 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and other
relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 12, 2019 from the Cedar Shoals High School Auditorium.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019