Nellie Bell Scott was born, July 3, 1918 in Lexington GA, to the late Mr. John and Mrs. Lula Smith. She made her transition from Labor to Reward on October 27,2020 at her son's home in New York at the age of 102 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her sisters, Mrs. Mamie Howard and Mrs. Daisy Adkins. Her husband Mr. Willie Scott. One grandson Ronald Knowledge Spears.At an early age she was baptized at Clarke Grove Baptist Church and would always consider that her home church. She lived and worked in Wisconsin, New York and Greenwood SC. She was an active member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church in Troy SC and was an Eastern Star. She was a member of James Cleveland's Gospel Workshop of America Mass Choir and traveled across America singing with the gospel legend. She was a hardworking, loving, and encouraging woman of God to all she met.She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son John H. Daniels (Bronx, NY) and dedicated daughter-in-law Marquette Daniels (Bronx, NY). Four Loving granddaughters: Zettie Edwards (Athens, GA), Nellie Kelly (Greenwood, SC), Debra Crockett (Hephzibah, GA) and Monica Briscoe (Greenwood, SC). One grandson Thomas (Doretha) Daniels (Greenwood, SC). 12 great grandchildren, 20 great great-grandchildren, and one great great great-grandchild. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A dedicated nurse Miss Yvette.Viewing will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 10 am - 12 Noon at Clarke Grove Baptist Church, 726 Crawfordville Rd Stephens, Georgia. Graveside services will follow viewing at1 p.m. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point Ga in charge of services.