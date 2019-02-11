|
|
Nettie Elder 75, of Statham died Thursday February 7, 2019. She is survived by one son Stacy (Reda) Elder, one grandson Jacob Elder and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesda, February 12, 2019 between the hours of 3-8 PM at Fairfield Baptist Church, Statham, GA. Family will receive friends from 7-8 PM. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2 PM at Fairfield Baptist Church, Statham, GA. Internment: church cemetery. Wimberly &White Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019