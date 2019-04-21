|
On April 18, 2019, Nezzie Lene Christopher Saxon, 95, passed away in her daughter's home surrounded by family. Born in Watkinsville, on October 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Henry Grady and Mattie Carson Christopher. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Macy Christopher Almand, Henry Thomas Christopher, Annie Christopher Almand, Jennie Bea Christopher, and Hallie Christopher Hayes. She grew up in South Oconee in the heart of the great depression on a cotton farm and was a 1941 graduate of Watkinsville High School. When she married James Ervin Saxon on December 2, 1950, she moved to Saxon Road and helped her husband run a dairy farm for 30 years. She had an avid love for reading, quilting, crocheting, gardening, and collecting poetry and quotes. She was a life-long member of Antioch Christian Church where she was active in the Leadership Sunday school class and the Christian Women's Fellowship. The joy of her life was being surrounded by family and loved ones telling stories of days gone by. A favorite pastime in her later years was sitting in the swing under the pecan tree in their yard with James Ervin and welcoming visitors passing by on Saxon Road. Affectionately known by family and friends as "Hickey", she is survived by her husband of 68 years, James Ervin Saxon; daughter and son-in-love, Donna Lynn and Loran Randall, daughter, Lawanna Kay Saxon, granddaughter, Laura Lynn Randall, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to her caregivers, Julia Ann Powell, Jill Banyai, Geraldine Brown, along with the staff at Kindred at Home Hospice. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Antioch Christian Church. Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19th, at Lord & Stephens, West. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20th at Antioch Christian Church, with Jim Jacobs officiating. A graveside service will follow at Willoughby Cemetery. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019