Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Nicholas Ray Paski


1964 - 2020
Nicholas Ray Paski Obituary
1964 - 2020 Nicholas Ray Paski, age 55, passed away peacefully at his home on February 16, 2020.

Nick was born in Merriam, Kansas on December 28, 1964 to Theodore Allen and Judith Bethel Paski. He was a graduate of Madison County High School in 1983. Nick married Lisa Joy Duncan Paski on March 24, 1984. Together they raised two lovely children: Jessica Lee and Elijah Theodore. He was a Chicken Farmer for 26 years and later changed careers and started Two Nations Construction. He traveled all over the East Coast installing Fiber Optic Cable. He's preceded to heaven's gates by his mother, Judith Bethel Paski.

He is survived by his father and friend: Theodore Allen Paski, his devoted wife, Lisa Joy Duncan Paski, his children, Jessica Lee and her husband Joseph Sims and Elijah Theodore Paski; extended family: Troy Allen Paski, Theresa and Sam Cleghorne, Jodi Lynn and Johnny Wayne Watson and many aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Maranatha (www.campmaranatha.com) or ()

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
