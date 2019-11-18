Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nichos Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nichos Androplus Brown Jr.


2008 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nichos Androplus Brown Jr. Obituary
2008 - 2019 Nichos Androplus Brown, Jr., age 10, of Athens, GA passed November 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Tuesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his mother, Kimberly Taylor; father, Nichos A. Brown, Sr.; siblings, Kayla Malcolm, Steven Malcolm, Riley Brown and Patra Kennedy; grandparent, Fannie Brown.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nichos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -