2008 - 2019 Nichos Androplus Brown, Jr., age 10, of Athens, GA passed November 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Tuesday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his mother, Kimberly Taylor; father, Nichos A. Brown, Sr.; siblings, Kayla Malcolm, Steven Malcolm, Riley Brown and Patra Kennedy; grandparent, Fannie Brown.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019