Nicolas Frederick Gensinger
1991 - 2020
Nicolas Frederick Gensinger, 29, husband of Andrea Seaward Gensinger, died Monday, August 3, 2020. Born in Athens, GA he was the son of Thomas Henry Gensinger of Las Vegas, NV and the late Veronica Nell Adams. Nick was a graduate of North Oconee High School and had attended the University of North Georgia. He was currently working for Unique Homeworks. Survivors in addition to his wife and father include his daughter: Marlee Church; sister: Nicola Gensinger of Statham; maternal grandparents: Fred and Barbara Adams of Bogart; paternal grandfather: William Gensinger of Las Vegas, NV and father and mother in law: Alan and Linda Seaward. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30 at Bethabara Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening at the residence. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Rd., Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
at the residence
AUG
6
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Bethabara Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
