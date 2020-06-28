Nobie Estalla Archibald
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nobie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nobie Estalla Archibald, ages 83, of Athens, GA passed June 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Cemetery, 825 Winterville Rd, Athens, GA. Public Viewing, Monday, June 29, 2020, 2-6 pm at the funeral home.

Survivors include: seven children, Michael (Jimmie) Barnett, Phyllis Barnett, Vivian Alexander, Debbie Rogers, Vincent Archibald, Myron (Alisha) Archibald and Donna Archibald; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
susie mckeever
June 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
alfonza mckeever
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved