Nobie Estalla Archibald, ages 83, of Athens, GA passed June 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Cemetery, 825 Winterville Rd, Athens, GA. Public Viewing, Monday, June 29, 2020, 2-6 pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include: seven children, Michael (Jimmie) Barnett, Phyllis Barnett, Vivian Alexander, Debbie Rogers, Vincent Archibald, Myron (Alisha) Archibald and Donna Archibald; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Cemetery, 825 Winterville Rd, Athens, GA. Public Viewing, Monday, June 29, 2020, 2-6 pm at the funeral home.
Survivors include: seven children, Michael (Jimmie) Barnett, Phyllis Barnett, Vivian Alexander, Debbie Rogers, Vincent Archibald, Myron (Alisha) Archibald and Donna Archibald; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.