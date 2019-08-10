|
1931 - 2019 Norma Ann Marquard, age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Highland Hills Village in Bogart, Georgia.
She was born on March 29, 1931 in Tucson, Arizona to Tony and Sena (Dungan) Zimmerman, the fourth of five children.
In 1950, Norma married Alfred J. Iller, and with him had three children: Catherine Alice, Lorrie Ann, and Alfred Judson, Jr. She remarried in 1963, to Richard (Dick) Leroy Marquard, and completed her B.A. at Los Angeles State College in 1964. An avid collector of antiques and expert seamstress, she made warm and wonderful homes for her family through their many moves. A passionate educator, she taught all over the United States, and went on to receive her M.Ed. from Michigan State University in 1971. She was especially proud of her career in Washington, during which she traveled the state, working with teachers to improve the state's migrant education program. After her final teaching position at the University of Georgia, she and Dick retired to Tucson, where Norma devoted her time to travel, gardening, crosswords, cats, and jigsaw puzzles. In 2001, they made one last move, back to Athens.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marjorie; her son; and her husband.
She is survived by her brothers, Franklin (Elena) and Bob (Fran); her sister, Mary Ellen; her daughters, Cathy (Joe) Wisenbaker and Lorrie (Jerry) Burchert; and two grandsons, Michael (Micki) and Richard (Nathanael) Wisenbaker.
Please join family and friends to celebrate Norma's life from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Wisenbaker residence.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019