Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Norma June Maikranz Fowler


Norma June Maikranz Fowler Obituary
Norma June Maikranz Fowler, 92, of Watkinsville, passed away March 11, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, West Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
