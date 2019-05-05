|
|
Norma Shirley Ransom passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the second daughter of Julia and Ernie Norton, born on November 16, 1927 in Montreal, Canada. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Kenneth Ransom; her parents; and her sister, Helen Lillico.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kitty Nolin (Ray) of St. George, Utah; her son, Don Ransom (Phyllis-deceased) of Athens; grandchildren, Briana, Tony and Taylor; stepchildren, Niki, Eric and Noni; and special niece, Debbie and special nephew, Neil of Ottawa, Canada.
Shirley and Ken moved the family down to the United States in 1966 living in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and then returning back to live in Georgia. Shirley became an active volunteer "Pink Lady" with the hospital auxiliaries at South Fulton Hospital in Atlanta, St. Clair County Hospital in Pell City, Alabama and Naples Community Hospital in Naples, Florida. She found her dream job of managing the gift shop at these hospitals. She and Ken also worked together for many years helping to provide emergency communications through their shared interest in amateur radio. They believed strongly in helping the community wherever they lived.
Shirley moved to St. Mary's Highland Hills Retirement Village in 2006 to be closer to her son and his family. She has been a resident in the Memory Care Unit for the past 3 1/2 years. The family would like to express their appreciation to all the staff for their care, concern and love lavished on Shirley. We also thank the staff at Compassionate Care Hospice.
Our Mom was the happiest when she was around her family, if not always in person, we "visited" through her numerous photo albums. She loved puppies, kittens and horses and also loved walking on a sunny, sandy beach.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , 105 Westpark Dr., Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 5, 2019