|
|
Norman F. Olson, age 84, passed into God's hands on February 22, 2019, after a long hard fight with cancer. Norm was born in Chicago, IL on January 29, 1935, to the late Ena and Harold Olson.
Norm moved south on a football scholarship to Florida State University where he played football for four years and earned multiple degrees, including a Master's Degree, in Physical Education and History.
In 1964, Norm was recruited by Dekalb County, GA as the Head Football Coach at the new Lakeside High School, where he had a very successful career coaching football, wrestling and track. In 1968, Dekalb County, GA awarded Norm with the distinction of "Coach of the Year." In 2018, Norm was inducted into the Florida High School Hall of Fame (associated with FSU) for his work as an assistant coach for track and football in his early career. Norm also coached at Dublin High School and Newton County High School.
Norm retired from coaching in 1978, building a fine reputation with his artwork, especially his etching print making and pastels. Norm and his artist wife, Charlene, traveled extensively in the United States, Europe and United Kingdom. Norm and Charlene have enjoyed 20 years living in Athens, GA in the Cobbham area.
Norm is married to Charlene Winterle Olson and has six children: Lynn Pardue (Martin) and Laura Smith (Craig), both of Peachtree Corners, GA; Beth Summers (Jimmy) and Katie LaFlamme (John), both of Watkinsville, GA; Lance Smith (Janet) of Savannah, GA; and Kyle Anne Shiver (Buck) of Atlanta, GA. Norm and Charlene have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Norm has one brother, Harold Olson (Dorothy) of Aurora, CO and a deceased sister, Carole Olson Graebner (Ted) of Reno, NV.
Norm was a wonderful son, husband, father and man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private celebration of Norm's life will be held at Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019