Northern "Muddy" Sims 1937 - 2019 Northern "Muddy" Sims, age 82, of Athens, GA passed July 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday July 26, 2019 at Summer Hill Baptist Church, 4841 Jefferson River Road, Jefferson, GA with interment in Fair Play Baptist Church cemetery, 1375 Fairplay Church Road, Hull, GA. Public viewing Thursday, 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Luetrell Sims; two children, Gwendolyn (Wayne) Finch and Lashun Thomas; sisters, Americus Johnson, Pearlie Graham and Rosa Blair; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 25, 2019