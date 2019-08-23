Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church
6625 Nowhere Road
Hull, GA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church
6625 Nowhere Road
Hull, GA
View Map
Ola Faye Jay


1927 - 2019
Ola Faye Jay Obituary
1927 - 2019 Ola Faye Jay, 92, of Athens died August 16, 2019. Born in Tunnel Hill to Jesse and Ethel Reed as one of nine children Faye was preceded in death by her husband Charles Jay Sr., her son Charles Jay Jr., and her daughter-in-law Diane Jay and survived by one sister, Jean Blackburn, and her grandson and family - Michael, Erin, and Penelope Jay.

Faye was a devoted member of Gordon's Chapel. She and her husband were married for 69 years, and she loved her family selflessly.

Visitation will be at Gordon's Chapel on Friday, August 23 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, followed by a service.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
