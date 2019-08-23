|
1927 - 2019 Ola Faye Jay, 92, of Athens died August 16, 2019. Born in Tunnel Hill to Jesse and Ethel Reed as one of nine children Faye was preceded in death by her husband Charles Jay Sr., her son Charles Jay Jr., and her daughter-in-law Diane Jay and survived by one sister, Jean Blackburn, and her grandson and family - Michael, Erin, and Penelope Jay.
Faye was a devoted member of Gordon's Chapel. She and her husband were married for 69 years, and she loved her family selflessly.
Visitation will be at Gordon's Chapel on Friday, August 23 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, followed by a service.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019