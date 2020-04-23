Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
Fair Play Baptist Church Cemetery
Hull, GA
Ola Harper Jennings


1929 - 2020
Ola Harper Jennings Obituary
1929 - 2020 Mrs.Ola L. Harper Jennings age 91, of Hull Ga. departed this life on April 21, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held on Friday April 24, 2020 from the Fair Play Baptist Church Cemetery Hull, Ga.

Viewing will be held on Thursday April 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Survivors include; five daughters, Geneva Jennings, Frances E. Jennings, Sarah Smith, Betty (Rhoderic) Jones, and Mary Lattimore; two sons, Robert Lee (Alma) Jennings and Willie Carroll Jennings; one sister, Betty Ann McWhorter; three sisters-in-law, Roszelle L. Harper, Sarah Thornton, and Emmogene Knox; one brother-in-law, Robert (Mary Jo) Jennings; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
