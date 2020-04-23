|
1929 - 2020 Mrs.Ola L. Harper Jennings age 91, of Hull Ga. departed this life on April 21, 2020.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday April 24, 2020 from the Fair Play Baptist Church Cemetery Hull, Ga.
Viewing will be held on Thursday April 23, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Survivors include; five daughters, Geneva Jennings, Frances E. Jennings, Sarah Smith, Betty (Rhoderic) Jones, and Mary Lattimore; two sons, Robert Lee (Alma) Jennings and Willie Carroll Jennings; one sister, Betty Ann McWhorter; three sisters-in-law, Roszelle L. Harper, Sarah Thornton, and Emmogene Knox; one brother-in-law, Robert (Mary Jo) Jennings; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 23, 2020