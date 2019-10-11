|
1944 - 2019 Mother Olivia Baugh Tripp, 74, of White Plains transitioned to eternal rest on October 3, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be held at New Springfield Baptist Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at the Greensboro City Cemetery. Survivors include four children, Elna A. (Larry) Hutchinson, Sr., Andre Y. Tripp, ; Mervyn C. Tripp, Marcus (Sheaner) Tripp; two grandsons raised in the home Letravis D. and Kiieter; grandchildren: ChaQuias , Lamonica, Antwan, LaToya; Fredrick, Maurnesha, Isaiah, SeQuandra, Naya, Biriaah, Jairus, Kamilla, and Myracle ; great-grandchildren: Alandra, Adryonte, Dee; Key'Marcus; Roderious; Aveon; and Areona; and great-great grandchildren: Ace, King, Owen; and soon to be Jaxx. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019