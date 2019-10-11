Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Springfield Baptist Church
Siloam, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Tripp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Baugh Tripp


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Baugh Tripp Obituary
1944 - 2019 Mother Olivia Baugh Tripp, 74, of White Plains transitioned to eternal rest on October 3, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be held at New Springfield Baptist Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with interment at the Greensboro City Cemetery. Survivors include four children, Elna A. (Larry) Hutchinson, Sr., Andre Y. Tripp, ; Mervyn C. Tripp, Marcus (Sheaner) Tripp; two grandsons raised in the home Letravis D. and Kiieter; grandchildren: ChaQuias , Lamonica, Antwan, LaToya; Fredrick, Maurnesha, Isaiah, SeQuandra, Naya, Biriaah, Jairus, Kamilla, and Myracle ; great-grandchildren: Alandra, Adryonte, Dee; Key'Marcus; Roderious; Aveon; and Areona; and great-great grandchildren: Ace, King, Owen; and soon to be Jaxx. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olivia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now