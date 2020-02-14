Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Athens, GA
Olivia Chamblee Wright


1931 - 2020
Olivia Chamblee Wright Obituary
1931 - 2020 Olivia Chamblee Wright died in High Shoals, GA on February 8, 2020. Mavis Olivia Chamblee was born on August 25, 1931, to Lavinia and John Chamblee, in Choctaw Co., MS. In 1951, Libby graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She served as a librarian for schools across Georgia and Truett McConnell College. She and her husband, William Wright were married from 1979 until his death in 2006. Libby is survived by nephews Dan Clarke (Charlotte) of Wildwood, and John Chamblee (Ruby Basham), of Athens; cousins Olivia Wood (Lee) of Dothan, AL, and Pat Hess (Allen) of Clinton, TN; as well as many grand- nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Athens, at 4 pm on February 22 and a graveside memorial for the Epworth Community at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Affinis Hospice (ttps://tinyurl.com/affinisdonate) or Epworth First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 187 Epworth, GA 30541.

Lord & Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
