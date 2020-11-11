1/1
Ollie Mae Freeman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Ollie Mae Freeman, age 76, of Colbert, GA, passed on November 7, 2020.

A viewing for Ms. Freeman will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Colbert Grove Baptist Church, Colbert, GA. Interment will follow in the Colbert Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, Carlton (Noe) Freeman, grandsons; Kimo and Keoni Freeman; sisters: Marion (James) Deadwyler, Margaret (Roosevelt)Howard; one brother, Melvin(Geraldine)Johnson, sister in -laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to TJ & Friends Foundation

Post office Box 6161, Elberton, GA, 30635, In Honor of Ollie Mae Freeman.

GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Service
Colbert Grove Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 10, 2020
Carlton and family. I am very sorry to hear about Ollie. She is with the Lord and in a better place. Please take comfort in that. Ollie was and is part of our family. Ollie Mae was my buddy. God Bless all the family.
Bill Meadow
Bill Meadow
Friend
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane Grier
Friend
November 10, 2020
TO THE FREEMAN,YOU ARE IN MY THOUGHTS AND MY HEART AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. SUSIE MCKEEVER
susie mckeever
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved