Ms. Ollie Mae Freeman, age 76, of Colbert, GA, passed on November 7, 2020.A viewing for Ms. Freeman will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Colbert Grove Baptist Church, Colbert, GA. Interment will follow in the Colbert Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.Survivors include her son, Carlton (Noe) Freeman, grandsons; Kimo and Keoni Freeman; sisters: Marion (James) Deadwyler, Margaret (Roosevelt)Howard; one brother, Melvin(Geraldine)Johnson, sister in -laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers please donate to TJ & Friends FoundationPost office Box 6161, Elberton, GA, 30635, In Honor of Ollie Mae Freeman.GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens GA, is in charge of arrangements.