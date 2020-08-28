1/
Opal Jeanette Sherwood
1937 - 2020
Opal Jeanette Beck Sherwood, 82, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family and their great love for her.

Opal was born on December 20, 1937 in Franklin County, Georgia. She was the only set of twins that her mother had. Her twin brother, Leon, died shortly after birth. Opal is the daughter of the late Clyde Beck and the late Tilman & Ruth Bagwell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Al Sherwood and recently a companion of 22-years, O'Neal Smith; a brother James Ted Beck, and several half brothers and sisters.

Opal grew up helping the family farm and later was a seamstress for many years. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Hull, GA.

Survivors include a special son, Harold Chamberlain, FL; brothers, Clyde (Lillie) Beck, Arcade; Leon (Joyce) Beck, TX; Howard (Janet) Bagwell, Athens; sisters, Geraldine Nichols, TX; Mary Duncan, Bogart; Pam (Eddie) Cash, Statham; Ann Akins, Athens; and a multitude of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly -she always debated with us by saying "I love you more"...we always give in and let her win that debate but our love for her will always be beyond the moon.

Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service to honor the amazing life and love we all have for Opal. The service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder, GA. Pastor Steven Smallwood of Hope Baptist Church will be officiating.

Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
August 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
