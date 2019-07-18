Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Osie Carter


1922 - 2019
Osie Carter Obituary
Osie Carter 1922 - 2019 Mrs. Osie Mae Carter, 97 of Athens died Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Funeral servces will be held at 11AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Viewing, 4-7 PM, Thursday at the funeral home.

She was survived by a daughter Evelyn Payne of Niagara Falls, NY, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 18, 2019
