Osie Carter 1922 - 2019 Mrs. Osie Mae Carter, 97 of Athens died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Funeral servces will be held at 11AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Cemetery. Viewing, 4-7 PM, Thursday at the funeral home.
She was survived by a daughter Evelyn Payne of Niagara Falls, NY, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 18, 2019