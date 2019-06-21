|
|
Mr. Otis Gene Riden Sr., age 49, of Athens, Georgia passed on June 17, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Buffie Bolton Riden; children, Otis Gene Riden Jr., O'Roderick Riden, Kelissha Riden and Tiffany Wilson Riden, one grandchild, Amylah Riden brothers, Sylvester Riden Jr., Samuel Riden, Dwayne Riden; sisters, May Sue Riden, Anna Riden and Sharda Pass and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 from the Holly Creek Baptist Church, Comer Ga. with interment in the Church Cemetery. View will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 21, 2019