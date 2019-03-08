|
|
Otis "Dick" Pittman, age 78, of Atlanta, GA passed March 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday March 9, 2019 at Fairplay Baptist Church, 1375 Fairplay Church Rd, Hull, GA 30646 with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, Friday 1PM-7PM, and visitation with the family, 5PM-6PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughter, Beverlina (Michael) Matthews; siblings, Dewey Pittman, Norma and Nancy Stephens; grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Elijah and Hannah Matthews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019