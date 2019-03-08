Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairplay Baptist Church
1375 Fairplay Church Rd
Hull, GA
View Map
Otis "Dick" Pittman Obituary
Otis "Dick" Pittman, age 78, of Atlanta, GA passed March 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday March 9, 2019 at Fairplay Baptist Church, 1375 Fairplay Church Rd, Hull, GA 30646 with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, Friday 1PM-7PM, and visitation with the family, 5PM-6PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughter, Beverlina (Michael) Matthews; siblings, Dewey Pittman, Norma and Nancy Stephens; grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Elijah and Hannah Matthews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
