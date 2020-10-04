1/1
Ouida H. Williams
1942 - 2020
Ouida H. Williams passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital with her husband by her side.

Ms. Williams was born in Hogansville, Georgia, on Nov. 29, 1942, and attended LaGrange College. She then received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Georgia. She taught painting, drawing and art appreciation at East Tennessee State University and later moved back to Athens where she raised her family, taught at the UGA Department of Continuing Education and painted. Her work has been displayed in exhibitions across the Southeast and in Cortona, Italy, and is in numerous permanent and private collections.

Ms. Williams was survived by her husband, Kenneth Paul Williams, daughter, Keating McCarthy, son in law, David McCarthy, and grandson, Kylar McCarthy. She was preceded in death by her son, Bennett Paul Williams, sister, Marice Allen, and parents, H.M. and Sara Harman.

She will be greatly missed by her family and countless adoring friends.

Memorial plans will be delayed until 2021 or the COVID-19 virus is managed.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
How I will miss Ouida, a friend, inspiration and fellow traveler on a shared road. Run free now, sweet lady. Run free.
Paula Hooper
Friend
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
