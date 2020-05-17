|
|
Pamela Neal Sussewell, age 66, of Athens, GA passed May 13, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Public viewing, Monday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: two daughters, Katrina (Shun) Thompson and Mataka Davenport; siblings, Stanley (Drucilla) Martin, Loretta (Willie) Tarpkins, Maurice Martin, Danny Martin and Lavonda Martin; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a god daughter, Bathsheba Terrell.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2020