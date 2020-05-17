Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Graveside service
Private
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Sussewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Neal Sussewell


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Neal Sussewell Obituary
Pamela Neal Sussewell, age 66, of Athens, GA passed May 13, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Public viewing, Monday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: two daughters, Katrina (Shun) Thompson and Mataka Davenport; siblings, Stanley (Drucilla) Martin, Loretta (Willie) Tarpkins, Maurice Martin, Danny Martin and Lavonda Martin; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a god daughter, Bathsheba Terrell.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -