Park Moon "Mike" Myung, 79 years of age, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 9th, 2019 while surrounded by his family in his Oconee County home. Born June 14th, 1939 on Bigum Island in South Korea, Park was the youngest son of Sun Gil Myung and Ang Yu Myung who had 11 children.
Park served in the South Korea Air Force for over 12 years and earned a B.A. in Mechanical Engineering at Kookmin University, Seoul Korea. He then moved to Tokyo, Japan and earned a Masters in Law, at Meiji University. He came to the U.S and studied at Columbia University and attended Brigham Young University where he met his wife, Jeana Putnam Myung. He earned a Masters in Political Science at BYU, Provo, Utah. He attended UGA, Athens, Georgia, where he earned a Ph.D. in Political Science / Public Administration.
Park was an intelligent and hard-working man who spent most of his life earning multiple degrees in higher education. Park enjoyed politics, researching, exercising and taking long walks with his family. He was a UGA Sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed watching the UGA football games. He liked fixing things, using his time wisely and devoted himself to his family.
Park is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jeana Putnam Myung, and their four sons Johnny, Daniel, Steven, Michael, and his granddaughter Charity, all of Oconee County. Memorial services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,1080 Julian Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677 on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 1pm. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019