ACS Cremation Services
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 769-5689
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Lexington Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
585 Elberton Road
Lexington, GA
Parks Williams Obituary
Parks Williams, 69 of Arnoldsville, GA died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Parks was the son of the late William "Jap" and Eugenia Williams of Athens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Betty Walker and Ann Staton.

He is survived by his wife Pat Singelais and children Dynva Lawler, Stacy Cruce, Shaun Williams and Ryan Williams; a brother Paul Williams; and a sister Martha "Doodle" Blackwell, and grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held April 6th at 3pm at the Lexington Kingdom Hall of

Jehovah's Witnesses, 585 Elberton Road, Lexington, GA.

Athens Cremation Services, Oconee Chapel. www.athenscremationservices.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
