Parrish Brown
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Parrish's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved