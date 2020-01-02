|
1941 - 2019 Patricia Ann Allardice Fournier, 78, of Athens, formerly of Beverly, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Born in Rhode Island, Ms. Fournier was a daughter of the late Robert Allardice and Gladys Robinson Allardice. She loved being with her family, which she considered her pride and joy. Ms. Fournier was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ursula Cole.
Survivors include children, Kenneth Friedenthal, Garry Fournier (Denise), Deborah Holt (Timothy) and Tammy Gibbons (David); sisters, Alma Murphy and Adrienne McCormack, both of Beverly, Massachusetts; grandchildren, William Fournier (Michelle), Amber Fournier (Michael), Ashley Barnett, Stanley Barnett Jr. and Joshua Barnett; great-grandchildren, Emerson Fournier, Wiley Fournier, Chayce Mullen and Channing Mullen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4 at noon at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Nix officiating.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020