Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Fournier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Allardice Fournier


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Allardice Fournier Obituary
1941 - 2019 Patricia Ann Allardice Fournier, 78, of Athens, formerly of Beverly, Massachusetts, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

Born in Rhode Island, Ms. Fournier was a daughter of the late Robert Allardice and Gladys Robinson Allardice. She loved being with her family, which she considered her pride and joy. Ms. Fournier was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ursula Cole.

Survivors include children, Kenneth Friedenthal, Garry Fournier (Denise), Deborah Holt (Timothy) and Tammy Gibbons (David); sisters, Alma Murphy and Adrienne McCormack, both of Beverly, Massachusetts; grandchildren, William Fournier (Michelle), Amber Fournier (Michael), Ashley Barnett, Stanley Barnett Jr. and Joshua Barnett; great-grandchildren, Emerson Fournier, Wiley Fournier, Chayce Mullen and Channing Mullen.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4 at noon at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Nix officiating.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -