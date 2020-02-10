|
|
1954 - 2020 Mrs. Patricia Ann Bell, age 65, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 6, 2020.
Survivors include her five brothers, Squire Smith, Peter Paul Freeman, Gerald Carey, Jerome Johnson, Lee Dell Smith; two sisters, Patricia Winfrey and Valerie Carey; a special cousin/friend, Cornelia Collins; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from the Coy. C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the Arnold's Grove Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020