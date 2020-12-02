1/
Patricia Ann Billingsley
1946 - 2020
Patricia Ann Mattox Billingsley, age 74 of Comer, GA entered into rest on November 25, 2020.

Visitation begins on Wednesday, December 2, from 2:00pm-7:00m at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 1:00pm from Batts & Bridges Chapel.

Interment in the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband: Norris Billingsley, Son: Mitchell (Sadrena) Mattox, Daughter: Sonja Faye Billingsley, Grandchildren: MaKenzie and Sydney Mattox; Sisters: Eloise Ranson and Camay Kelley, other relatives and friends.

Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
