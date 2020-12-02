Patricia Ann Mattox Billingsley, age 74 of Comer, GA entered into rest on November 25, 2020.
Visitation begins on Wednesday, December 2, from 2:00pm-7:00m at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 1:00pm from Batts & Bridges Chapel.
Interment in the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband: Norris Billingsley, Son: Mitchell (Sadrena) Mattox, Daughter: Sonja Faye Billingsley, Grandchildren: MaKenzie and Sydney Mattox; Sisters: Eloise Ranson and Camay Kelley, other relatives and friends.
Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.