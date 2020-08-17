1/
Patricia Ann Embry
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Embry, cherished mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 74.

Born in Winterville, she was a daughter of the late J.P. Moon and Gladys McCarty Moon. Mrs. Embry retired from the University of Georgia following more than 40 years of employment as a Senior Account Analyst. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was active in teaching Awana Club, Vacation Bible School and numerous other children's ministries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Embry and three brothers, Reed Moon, David Moon and Sydney Moon.

Survivors include her son, Michael Embry and his wife, Angie; two grandchildren, Kendra Reynolds and her husband, Kenny and Karissa Embry; one sister, Tina Hardigree and her husband, Toby; beloved niece and nephews, Michelle Thomas, David Moon and Bruce Moon.

Funeral services for Mrs. Embry will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Wells officiating and music provided by Phyllis Bryant. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be David Moon, Brad Moon, Braxton Thomas, Jamie Thomas, Billy Culberson and honorary pallbearer, Ray Brooks. The family will receive friends Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved