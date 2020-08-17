Patricia Ann Embry, cherished mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 74.Born in Winterville, she was a daughter of the late J.P. Moon and Gladys McCarty Moon. Mrs. Embry retired from the University of Georgia following more than 40 years of employment as a Senior Account Analyst. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and was active in teaching Awana Club, Vacation Bible School and numerous other children's ministries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William David Embry and three brothers, Reed Moon, David Moon and Sydney Moon.Survivors include her son, Michael Embry and his wife, Angie; two grandchildren, Kendra Reynolds and her husband, Kenny and Karissa Embry; one sister, Tina Hardigree and her husband, Toby; beloved niece and nephews, Michelle Thomas, David Moon and Bruce Moon.Funeral services for Mrs. Embry will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Wells officiating and music provided by Phyllis Bryant. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be David Moon, Brad Moon, Braxton Thomas, Jamie Thomas, Billy Culberson and honorary pallbearer, Ray Brooks. The family will receive friends Monday, August 17, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.