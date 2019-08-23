|
|
1942 - 2019 Patricia Ann Strickland age 77, of Athens, GA, passed on August 19,2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:20 P.M. , Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Visitation, Saturday, from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Survivors include: her children, Jack H. Crane, Jr., Catherine Jenkins, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019