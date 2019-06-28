|
|
Patricia Ann Tritt, 93, a long-time resident of Atlanta, died peacefully on June 24, 2019 at St. George Village, Roswell after an extended illness.
Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi to parents Roy Fleharty and Regina Romano Fleharty, she moved with her family at age 3 to San Diego, California. She attended the Academy of Our Lady of Peace in San Diego for 12 years, and graduated from San Diego State College in 1946. With the War ended, she met Army veteran and Stanford University graduate student Robert Tritt when he was in San Diego visiting family. They married in December, 1948 and had three sons.
After several years in the family business in San Diego, her husband decided to pursue an academic career. After completing his doctorate at the University of Southern California, the family moved to Athens, Georgia where he joined the faculty of the business school at the University of Georgia. It was in Athens that Pat combined her creativity and love of color into art, initially through the media of watercolor and acrylics. She studied art at the University of Georgia and with noted local artists. She exhibited and won awards throughout the Southeast, included a one woman show at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. Later in her art career, Pat changed media and began hooking rugs. Known for her sense of color and creative design, Pat exhibited in many shows and her works were featured in books published about rug hooking, including Celebration of Hand Hooked Rugs III.
She was a devoted and supportive wife to her husband. After he retired from academic life, they were inseparable, working on countless home improvement projects, traveling, and spending months at their summer home at Lake Rabun. After his death in 2002, Pat was in the first group of 40 residents to move into St. George Village, where she has lived for 13 years. At St. George Village, she directed her energy to the social program, starting the Great Decisions program at St. George, organizing the movie offerings on the inhouse movie channel, and enjoying Mahjong and many card games with her friends.
Throughout all of the years, she was an attentive and caring mother and grandmother. A life-long learner, she instilled in her children and grandchildren the love of books and the importance of good manners.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, and her eldest and devoted son, Roy. She is survived by sons Robert (Kay) Tritt of Atlanta, Ga, and Patrick (Eunice) Tritt of Athens, and daughter-in-law Linda Tritt of Augusta, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., St. Peter Channel Catholic Church, followed by a reception in The Springs Activity Room at St. George Village at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's memory to the Carmelite Monastery of San Diego, 5158 Hawley Blvd, San Diego, California. 92116 or the .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019