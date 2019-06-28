|
|
Patricia Delores Sims, 80, of Athens, passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
Born in Alabama, Mrs. Sims was a former Georgia State Chairman of the T.O.P.S organization.
Survivors include her husband, Willie B. Sims of Athens; son Shannon York; daughters, Anita Mullis and Jackie Young; brother, Larry Melton; and sister, Christine Kilcreast; and several grandchildren.
The family will receive friends, Friday, June 28 from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be Saturday. June 29 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019