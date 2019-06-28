Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Delores Sims


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Delores Sims Obituary
Patricia Delores Sims, 80, of Athens, passed away, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Born in Alabama, Mrs. Sims was a former Georgia State Chairman of the T.O.P.S organization.

Survivors include her husband, Willie B. Sims of Athens; son Shannon York; daughters, Anita Mullis and Jackie Young; brother, Larry Melton; and sister, Christine Kilcreast; and several grandchildren.

The family will receive friends, Friday, June 28 from 5 p.m. 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral Service will be Saturday. June 29 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now