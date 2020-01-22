|
1958 - 2020 Patricia Diane Weston, age 61 of Athens, GA passed January 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday January 23, 2020 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 610 Nellie B Ave, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence of 101 Smokey Place, Athens, GA.
Survivors include: daughter, Tammy (Trammell) Bush; grandchildren, Ketonnia Appling, Kentonio Appling and JaKarious Bush; great granddaughter, A'Maya Hall; siblings, Anna Weston, Jessie Weston, Dennis Weston, Carla "Lisa" (Tyrone) Lattimore and Eric (Valerie) Smith.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020