Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Living Waters Christian Fellowship
610 Nellie B Ave
Athens, GA
Patricia Diane Weston


1958 - 2020
Patricia Diane Weston Obituary
1958 - 2020 Patricia Diane Weston, age 61 of Athens, GA passed January 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday January 23, 2020 at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 610 Nellie B Ave, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Wednesday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence of 101 Smokey Place, Athens, GA.

Survivors include: daughter, Tammy (Trammell) Bush; grandchildren, Ketonnia Appling, Kentonio Appling and JaKarious Bush; great granddaughter, A'Maya Hall; siblings, Anna Weston, Jessie Weston, Dennis Weston, Carla "Lisa" (Tyrone) Lattimore and Eric (Valerie) Smith.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
