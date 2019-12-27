Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Patricia J. "Tricia" Fowler


1948 - 2019
Patricia J. "Tricia" Fowler Obituary
1948 - 2019 Patricia J. "Tricia" Fowler, 71, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Hoyt Nathaniel Fowler, Sr. and Ibby Jeanette Haines Fowler and sister to the late Robin Fowler.

Survivors include her sister: Phyllis (William) Boyles; brother: Hoyt (Tammie) Fowler, Jr.; nieces and nephews: Scott (Jennifer) Boyles, Steven (Alexis) Boyles, Bryant (Kellie) Boyles, Robyn Boyles, Hoyt Fowler, III and Kristi (Josh) Murray and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Tricia was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church where she attended the Agape Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Southern Wesleyan University. She worked for Prince Avenue Baptist Church in administration.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Prince Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019
