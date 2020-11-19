1/1
Patricia Lee Burkett
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lee Burkett, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 83.

Born in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Garland E. Blake and Lura Chadwell Blake. Mrs. Burkett retired from the Food Service Department at the University of Georgia and the Clarke County School System. She was an avid Atlanta Falcons Fan and hated to miss watching a game. Mrs. Burkett enjoyed travelling with her sisters, Sandy and Linda and one of her greatest joys was making goodies at Christmas for her family and friends, especially buckeyes for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Burkett; her sons, David Belcher and Jeff Belcher and her brother, Larry Blake.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Belcher (Jennifer) and Tim Belcher (Mary); daughter-in-law, Ruth Belcher; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved