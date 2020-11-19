Patricia Lee Burkett, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 83.Born in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Garland E. Blake and Lura Chadwell Blake. Mrs. Burkett retired from the Food Service Department at the University of Georgia and the Clarke County School System. She was an avid Atlanta Falcons Fan and hated to miss watching a game. Mrs. Burkett enjoyed travelling with her sisters, Sandy and Linda and one of her greatest joys was making goodies at Christmas for her family and friends, especially buckeyes for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Burkett; her sons, David Belcher and Jeff Belcher and her brother, Larry Blake.Survivors include her sons, Robert Belcher (Jennifer) and Tim Belcher (Mary); daughter-in-law, Ruth Belcher; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.Private graveside services will be held.Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.