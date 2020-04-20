Home

Patricia Lynne Altmiller-Hester


1964 - 2020
Patricia Lynne Altmiller-Hester Obituary
1964 - 2020 Patricia Lynne Altmiller-Hester, 55, Jefferson, passed away April 17, 2020 at her residence.

Patricia was proceeded in death by her father James Benjamin Altmiller and brother James Roger Altmiller.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Grady Hester; daughter Alicia Parker, stepsons Robert & Jacob Hester, her mother Mary Altmiller, sister Debra (John) Harms, brother Joseph (Carol) Altmiller, and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Will, Abby, & Eli.

A memorial service will be held at a time, date, and place to be announced.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
