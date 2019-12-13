Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
New Covenant Worship Center
1425 Newton Bridge Road
Athens, GA
Patricia Marie Addison


1965 - 2019
Patricia Marie Addison Obituary
1965 - 2019 Prophetess Patricia Marie Addison, age 54, of Athens, GA passed December 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Covenant Worship Center, 1425 Newton Bridge Road, Athens, GA. Public viewing, Friday 2-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Rev. Rufus Addison; seven children, Bryant Addison, Matthew Addison, Rufus Addison, Jr., Tilvia Addison, Chantel Addison, Tynesia Power and Ardella Mohamad; parents, Norisey and Alberta Power; siblings, Connie Power, Diane Power, Sandy Power, Norisey Power, Jr. and Tracy Mitchell; and six grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
